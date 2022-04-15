Dep. Herb Nelson retires after 50 years with Clay County

A 50 year career comes to an end this week as Clay County Deputy Herb Nelson is hanging up his badge and picking up a fishing pole.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A 50 year career comes to an end this week as Clay County Deputy Herb Nelson is hanging up his badge and picking up a fishing pole.

His family, friends and colleagues join him to celebrate his retirement from a long career of service.

Nelson was hired in 1973 as a part-time deputy. Over his career he says he tried not to make enemies and treat the public fairly.

He’s enjoyed his years of service and is grateful to the county he served for five decades.

“Just thank Clay County for hiring me 50 years ago and I appreciate the job and the time. I appreciated the full-time work. I appreciate the part-time work,” Nelson said.

Nelson says he looks forward to spending time with family and taking his grandkids fishing.