“4/20 Marijuana Holiday” Enforcement Through April 20

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol is partnering with law enforcement agencies on a high-visibility enforcement campaign for what’s known to many as the “4/20 Marijuana Holiday.”

April 20 is the unofficial, marijuana-centered holiday familiar to pot smokers.

Authorities across the state will have 13 new Drug Recognition Experts working in an attempt to keep drug-impaired drivers off the road.

The 4/20 enforcement effort is underway now through Wednesday.