Snow covered roads causing slippery driving in MN

ROTHSAY, MN (KVRR) – Minnesota State Patrol are responding to several rollover crashes, spin outs & jackknifed semis.

MNSP says several motorists are driving too fast for obvious slippery conditions.

A semi on I94 near exit 15 went into the ditch, no one was injured.

MNSP says please move over to give us room.