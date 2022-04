Semi collides with passenger vehicle near Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – One person was injured when a semi collided with a passenger vehicle near Moorhead Tuesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Exit 6.

The crash caused the semi, operated by Cole Papers of Fargo, to roll onto its side.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.