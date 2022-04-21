LIVE: BCBS ND and The “Tag 5” Corporate Challenge

Tag -- you're it.

Spring racing season is getting closer.

And now, you can put some spring in your step, and in some deserving kids’, by using the the power of social media.

Blue Cross Blue Shield is asking us, and our colleagues, to join the “Tag 5” Corporate Challenge in the BNSF Railway Friday Night 5K at the Essentia Marathon coming up next month.

Here’s how it works: get yourself registered for the 5K at the Fargo Marathon’s website.

Then post your plan to get involved and tag five other people or businesses using the hashtag #Tag5Fargo.

Then, encourage them to do the same.

For every registration, BCBS will donate two dollars to Scheels Shoes for Kids.

It’s the fundraiser that gets shoes on the feet of kids in need.

Not only does it keep kids moving forward on the playground and in school, it also gets adults moving, too.

It’s part of a preventative health approach that’s critical to keeping you healthy, happy and thriving.

BCBS ND’s Pete Seljevold took a break from his race training to sit down with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about how you can get involved and get started on your own journey to getting in on the 5k.

(Hint: it starts with a single step.)

https://www.bcbsnd.com/employers/employer-news/join-the-tag-5-corporate-challenge