Pet Connection: 3rd Time’s A Charm For Sorrell

Sorrell Has Been In A Shelter Since 2019

They say the third time is a charm. For the first time we’re having a Pet on Pet Connection for a third time.

He’s a shy kitty who’s been living at the Humane Society of the Lakes since 2019. That’s way too long.

He just needs someone to put in the work of getting him to come out of his shell. He more than deserves it. Once again, meet Sorrell.

Please help this fine feline find a home. Learn more about him, including how to start the adoption process, by clicking here.