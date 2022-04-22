CoreCon And Shellback Tech

Gearing up to support a great cause at this year's CoreCon.

This year’s CoreCon is shaping up to be a fun one, and one of the best parts is the charity the pop culture convention is featuring this year.

Shellback Tech is the brainchild of war veteran Travis Peacock.

He started it 4 years ago in the region.

The program builds free gaming systems for disabled veterans and first responders.

Peacock says on the job injuries for those professions aren’t just debilitating.

They can be isolating too, whether the wounds are physical, or psychological.

Peacock started his project after he was hospitalized for mental health problems because of PTSD.

He says video gaming can build real connections between players, which is critical for someone recovering from injury.

He sat down with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about his work, about the hundreds of vets its helped, and what you can find out when you check out the Shellback Tech booth at CoreCon next month.

https://www.facebook.com/ShellbackTech/