An overflow of the Red Lake River causes citizens in Crookston to bring out the sandbags to try and curb it.

CROOKSTON, M.N. (KVRR)- I saw a community in Crookston rally together after officials called on volunteers ages 16 and older to step up.

and help sand bag to prevent further river flooding from damaging the city.

Officials say majority of the city is protected up until about 31 feet but there are some vulnerable areas that only cover 26 feet

flooding has reached 22 feet

Volunteers loaded the sand non stop, filling entire truck trailers in an assembly line style.

Other construction vehicles piled clay at the heart of the flood by the river, the main road near by was closed.

The Chief of Police Darin Selzler says the way the community answered the call was inspiring.

“You know so far this is kind of routine for the city of Crookston we’ve had high water events many time over the years, you know over the last 24 hours we received more rain than anticipated, which has obviously increased river levels at 20 feet as standard procedure we open the crooks and EOC . We’re actively monitoring the river levels we currently have volunteers and city crews, erecting some clay dike systems throughout the city and getting some sand bagging on some vulnerable locations on the river levees in Crookston,” said Chief Dave Selzer

They are currently still looking for more volunteers, sandbagging will continue into the evening.