Crookston Sports Center Opened As Emergency Evacuation Center

CROOKSTON, Minn. (KROX) — As of 10:30 am, the Red Lake River levels have reached 26.4 feet.

The City of Crookston Emergency Operation Center (EOC) is constantly monitoring river levels.

Sandbagging and clay diking efforts are continuing. The EOC committee is considering the potential need for voluntary evacuation of low line vulnerable affected areas.

The Crookston Sports Center, 801 Fisher Ave., has been opened as a emergency evacuation center. As river levels continue to rise, further information will be provided.

For additional information and/or to report any high-water concerns, please call the Emergency Operation Center at 218-281-4363 or 218-281-4383.