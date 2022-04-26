Dickinson Oil Worker To Challenge Sen. John Hoeven In Republican Primary

DICKINSON, N.D. (KVRR) — Riley Kuntz is an oil worker from Dickinson and he says he wants to send Sen. John Hoeven back home.

“I know most of you probably have no idea who I am and that’s for a couple of reasons: I enjoy my privacy and I’m not even a politician,” Kuntz said in a video posted to social media.

Kuntz has filed paperwork to challenge Hoeven in the Republican primary in June.

Hoeven was endorsed as the Republican party candidate for U.S. Senate during the party convention earlier this month, narrowly defeating a challenge by State Rep. Rick Becker of Bismarck.

According to his campaign page on Facebook, Kuntz was an active member of Audit the Swamp and a delegate at the 2018 Republican Convention.

He supports limited government, protecting life, and limited taxation and spending.

Democrats have endorsed Katrina Christenson, a University of Jamestown engineering professor.

The North Dakota Primary Election will be held on June 14.