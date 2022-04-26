Person found dead as firefighters battle Fargo apartment fire

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A person is found dead while fire crews were putting out flames at an apartment in South Fargo.

Firefighters were sent to the 2700 block of 32nd Avenue South around 6:30 Tuesday night.

People in the building were evacuated. The Fire Department says the fire in a second level apartment were put out in 10 minutes.

Fargo Police are investigating the death and no one was hurt fighting the flames.

The fire’s cause is under investigation and a damage estimate has not been made.

The victim’s name has not been released.