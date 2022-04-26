Trial of 3 ex-officers in Floyd death won’t be livestreamed

Judge Peter Cahill

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minnesota judge has ruled that the trial of three fired Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting George Floyd’s killing will not be livestreamed.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill cited the threat of COVID-19 to allow livestreaming of last year’s murder trial of Derek Chauvin in Floyd’s death.

In his order, Cahill said that the pandemic has receded to the point that he cannot override the other three officers’ objections to live audiovisual coverage.

The trial for former Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng is set to begin June 13.