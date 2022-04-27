Man injured, woman arrested following South Fargo apartment fire

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A woman has been arrested for suspicion of endangering by fire after a male is hospitalized for burns following an apartment fire in South Fargo.

Police responded to a 911 hang-up at the 1500 block of 17th Street South around 10:20 Tuesday night. Firefighters were called in to put out a fire. They were able to contain it to one apartment Fargo Police says damage is estimated to $500.

Police say 53-year-old Tracy Knight and the male know each other.