Rothsay Public School bomb threat deemed not credible

Courtesy: Rothsay Public School

ROTHSAY, Minn. (KVRR) – The Rothsay School District says nothing was found while law enforcement was investigating a bomb threat at a school on Wednesday.

Superintendent Wade Johnson says he was told around 12:20 PM a note was found in an elementary bathroom saying “the bomb’s going off at 1 pm.” The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office was notified, the building was evacuated and staff and students were sent to the Rothsay Fire Hall.

“The evacuation went quickly and smoothly,” Johnson said.

District officials closed the school for the rest of the day. Johnson says he has no reason to believe the threat is credible.

Classes will be held Thursday as scheduled.