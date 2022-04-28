Oslo Mayor: Not The Worst Flood, But It’s In The Top 10

OSLO, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — Oslo, in northwestern Minnesota, is now an island surrounded by floodwaters.

MnDOT has closed the last two highways to the east due to overland flooding.

The Red River borders the town to the west.

Mayor Erika Martins said this is not the worst flood the town has dealt with but it will be in the top 10.

She says it appears the Red has reached its crest after the river got to 37.5 feet, around a foot below the record set in 2009.

She says the levees are holding and not even close to breaching.

The National Guard is monitoring the levees and has protocol ready should there be an emergency.