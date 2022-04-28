Pet Connection: Meet Camper

Make this Camper extra-happy with a furever home.

Swoon.

That’s the sound the collective staff of KVRR-TV made when Camper came in to the station this morning.

The one-year-old buff domestic shorthair has one of the sweetest personalities we’ve seen in a long time.

He was scooped up from the Wahpeton area by rescue workers at Homeward Animal Shelter, where he’d possibly been living on the street, given the small nicks on his ears from frostbite.

But that hasn’t frozen out his sunshiny disposition.

Camper is a major cuddler, purrer, kisser and chatter, giving lots of feedback and lots of affection to everyone during his Pet Connection appearance.

He is Feline immunodeficiency positive, but that’s not transferrable to other cats unless it’s through a deep bite — which we would say is a highly unlikely event to happen, given how loving he is.

Homeward’s Heather Klefstad stopped the train of adoring staffers here just long enough to help out Emily Welker on the Morning Show with a live talk about Camper and his story.

We’ve got a link to his profile, here.

And if you want to help out cats like Camper, and some very good doggos too, don’t forget to stop by the Spay-ghetti and No Balls fundraising dinner tonight, Thursday, April 28th, to make sure cats and dogs in the region have the resources to get spayed and neutered, so no animals like Camper wind up living on the streets again.

https://www.homewardonline.org/available-pets/available-cats/#action_0=pet&animalID_0=17981772&petIndex_0=48

https://www.facebook.com/events/532750138221817/?acontext=%7B%22ref%22%3A%2252%22%2C%22action_history%22%3A%22[%7B%5C%22surface%5C%22%3A%5C%22share_link%5C%22%2C%5C%22mechanism%5C%22%3A%5C%22share_link%5C%22%2C%5C%22extra_data%5C%22%3A%7B%5C%22invite_link_id%5C%22%3A527126885472710%7D%7D]%22%7D