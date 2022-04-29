Fire damages south Fargo motel

FARGO (KVRR) – No one was injured when a fire broke out in a Fargo motel room Thursday night.

At 9:53 p.m., firefighters were called to the Motel 6 at 1202 36th St. S. When they arrived, thick black smoke was coming from a guest room on the first floor.

Battalion Chief Joe Mangin says a mattress and bedding were on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished.

The contents of the room sustained heavy damage. The current occupant was not in the room when crews arrived. All other occupants were allowed to return to their rooms after smoke was cleared from the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.