Fargo leaders & the community discuss combating street racing

According to a Insurify study, North Dakotans are cited for street racing 85% more often than the national average.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A meeting brings people together to share how they feel about a growing concern of street racing that comes out during warmer months. Street racing and extreme speeding are on the rise across the country since the start of the pandemic, but nowhere more so than in North Dakota.

The state ranks first in the nation in speed racing and reckless driving violations according to a Insurify study.

A concerned man says high-speed races are dangerous, loud and keep people awake at night. He adds license plates are sometimes removed from cars to avoid detection.

Another man believes the issue has more to do with how Fargo’s roads are built rather than police trying to catch fast drivers.

“Fargo has built a lot of arterial roadways to handle a much higher volume of traffic than the average flow of traffic. It’s almost as if their design criteria is peak traffic flow must not be impeded and I’m sorry but when you’ve designed to allow peak flow at a certain level, you’ve created a very fast roadway that people will drive on at high rates of speed,” says Daniel Richman.

Police Chief David Zibolski says Fargo is still collaborating with nearby cities for solutions.

“The racing and the exhibitionists and that whole group that likes to come through town often does a loop around the whole city on University, 52nd, 45th, up and around Main and they seem to be real prevalent in that area. In terms of enforcement options, we’ve already talked to North Dakota Highway Patrol, Cass County and West Fargo. We formed a little partnership because they’re having the same issues,” Zibolski says.

“How many people here would be okay with, if we put cameras in certain segments of our community, would you be okay if we gave you a ticket? Because that’s what we’re really gonna have to look at is the ordinance and the state, we can give tickets just from cameras and I think that would help a lot,” Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said.

Ideas from the public includes roundabouts, speed bumps or more officers on patrol as a deterrent for fast drivers.

Watch the full meeting below.