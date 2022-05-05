LIVE: Fargo Mayoral Candidate One-On-Ones

Meet Michael Borgie.

Fargo mayoral candidate Michael Borgie is coming out heavy with the criticism against the city’s police chief.

That’s one of his major points in promising to make change in what he says is the city’s increasing crime rate.

It’s one of the big takeaways from this morning’s interview, the first in a series of one-on-one sit-downs we’re doing with the mayoral candidates ahead of the June election.

Borgie was the last of the seven candidates to file for the mayor’s race.

He says he’s lived in Fargo twice — first, during the 1990s, then when he moved back about seven years ago.

He says his top priority is addressing citizen concerns about the city’s crime rate.

He says people are worried that property crimes like business theft, car break-ins and other property crimes are on the rise, and that they no longer feel safe.

He claims the chief hasn’t made solving these crimes his top focus, and that he wants that to change.

For more details on how he’d change things if he were to win the election, check out the full interview with Emily here.

And, for more on Borgie’s platform and more about him, check out the link to his campaign page.

Then on Friday, we’ll sit down with candidate Hakun Dabar to find out more about his vision for Fargo if he’s elected mayor.