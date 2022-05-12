Pendleton Appeal Arguments Tuesday at N.D. Supreme Court

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota Supreme Court will hear oral arguments next Tuesday in the appeal of Salamah Pendleton.

He was convicted in the May 2020 shooting death of Grand Forks officer Cody Holte along with his own mother, Lola Moore.

Pendleton was convicted of firing at officers while they were serving eviction papers at his south Grand Forks apartment.

His attorney is raising several questions including whether he had the right to personally be present during all jury selection, and the possibility of jury misconduct.

Pendleton was sentenced to life in prison without parole.