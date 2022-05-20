Minot State names theatre stage after Josh Duhamel

MINOT, N.D. (KVRR) – Minot State University names its Summer Theatre stage after alumnus and Minot native Josh Duhamel.

It’s part of the university’s 2.8 million dollar renovation project for the amphitheater overlooking campus. It’s expected to be completed next month before the start of its 57th season.

“I played football at Minot State and every day at practice we would look up at the Summer Theatre. I was always interested in it. I never thought I’d be doing what I’m doing now. I wish I had spent a little more time there. I’d probably be farther along in my career.”

The Transformers actor and Daytime Emmy winner spent three years in Minot State. He planned on attending dental school and was a backup quarterback for the Beavers.

Duhamel chose to pursue acting and modeling instead in 1996, one-and-a-half credits shy of an undergraduate degree. He went back to finish his education at Minot State and graduated in 2005.