Woman shot at Fargo restaurant dies

Lucia Garcia And Her Baby Were Shot By The Baby's Father On May 18th

Courtesy: GoFundMe

Fargo, N.D. (KVRR) –The woman shot at a Fargo restaurant last month has died.

The family of Lucia Garcia posted on their GoFundMe page that she has died.

They write, in part, “Our baby girl hurts no more and fears no more. She is free of all that ever caused her pain and she has joined our Lord, Jesus Christ.”

The 21-year-old Garcia and her 7-month-old son, Dominique were shot at Plaza Azteca in south Fargo on May 18th by 24-year-old Malik Gill, the child’s father.

Gill died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a chase south of Hawley.

Dominique was shot in the stomach and hand. He is expected to make a full recovery.