Gas Tank Explodes During Vehicle Fire in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A vehicle on fire explodes in Grand Forks.

It happened around 3:15 this morning in the 2500 block of Knight Drive.

Officers arrived to find the Chevrolet Colorado fully engulfed in flames in the parking lot.

That’s when the gas tank exploded, causing a sound that could be heard for several blocks.

No one was hurt.

Grand Forks Fire Department arrived and kept the fire from spreading to nearby vehicles.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation.