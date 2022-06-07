Applications For Frontline Worker Pay Begin Wednesday in MN

ST. PAUL (KVRR) — Frontline workers in Minnesota can start applying for bonus pay starting Wednesday.

Gov. Tim Walz signed the Frontline Worker Pay bill into law in late April to thank Minnesotans who worked on the frontlines during the pandemic.

Those eligible must have been employed at least 120 hours in one frontline sector or more between March 15, 2020 and June 30, 2021.

Telework is not included.

The bonus pay is expected to be no more than $1,500.

The application period is open until July 22 with bonus pay going out in the fall.

You can learn if you qualify and apply online at frontlinepay.mn.gov starting June 8.