Candidate for Mayor of Fargo Hurt in Crash Thursday Morning

FARGO (KFGO) – A candidate for Fargo mayor was hospitalized following a traffic crash in south Fargo.



A business associate of Michael Borgie says Borgie was hurt in a crash early Thursday morning while on his way to work. She says he was admitted to a Fargo hospital. She did not know the extent of his injuries, but says he is expected to be okay. Police have not released any details on the crash.



Borgie, who works in the hospitality industry, is one of seven candidates for Fargo mayor.