Pet Connection: Meet Roxii

Roxii is recovering from ACL surgeries before she can be adopted

We have an energetic, curious girl joining us for Pet Connection this week. But before you can scoop her up, she’s got to spend some time recovering from a recent surgery.

Our friends at the Humane Society of the Lakes in Detroit Lakes explain as they introduce us to Roxii.

The Humane Society shared more information about Roxii on its Facebook page. Click here to check that out.