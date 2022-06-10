Video: Giant Bob Dylan mural captures attention in downtown Fargo

California artist Jules Muck painted the mural in the 400-block of Broadway

FARGO (KVRR) – We’re about to start seeing a lot more of one of Minnesota’s most famous faces in downtown Fargo, three stories’ worth of Bob Dylan, to be precise.

The new mural, by San Pedro, California-based artist Jules Muck, appeared this week on the Viking Hotel Building, now known as the Bison Apartments, in the 400-block of Broadway.

Muck says she was asked to paint the mural by the building’s owner and the owner of a new skate shop there. She says they wanted a mural to commemorate the time when Dylan stayed in the building as a young man, long before he became a music icon.

Painting the mural took about two hours. Muck estimates that she’s painted about 10,000 murals across the country over the past 30 years. This was her first mural in Fargo.

Dylan, who was born Robert Zimmerman in 1941 in Duluth, Minnesota, won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016 for the poetry in his music.