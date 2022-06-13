Dilworth Police add portable fingerprint scanner

DILWORTH, Minn (KVRR) – Police in Dilworth are now using a portable fingerprint scanner to help identify suspects during investigations.

The department says people attempting to evade arrest often give false names, sometimes even the names of friends and family which can result in the identification of the wrong person.

The portable scanner by DataWorks, has a secure link to Minnesota BCA and FBI databases. Police say it can quickly and correctly identify suspects that are the department says are wasting valuable time and resources, the department said in a social media post.

Dilworth police said they have the first DataWorks scanner in the FM Metro area.