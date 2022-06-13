LIVE: All-Star Week

What's an even bigger legacy than setting a home run record? Helping fight cancer for countless folks in our region.

He’s one of the greatest baseball stars of all time, and his legacy in cancer awareness is just as great.

And this week, you can help remember Fargo’s Roger Maris, because today kicks off All-Star Week in the metro.

All-Star Week features free youth sports camps, golf tournaments, and other community events throughout the metro area.

This year’s newest offering is the Roger Maris Academy.

It’ll give thirty middle schoolers a whole year of a whole year of educational programs and mentorships to push them toward their future careers.

All the funds that get raised this week go toward the Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center for research, training, treatment, and more.

Among this week’s celebrity athlete appearances, you’ll find WWE’s Brock Lesnar, 2-time World Series winner Kent Hrbek, and Major League Hall of Famer Paul Molitor.

Maris’s son Roger Maris Jr. visited the Morning Show to talk with Emily Welker about his dad’s legacy, and how it’s translating into helping today’s cancer patients right here in our region.

For the full lineup of games and events, and to find out how you can get involved, check out the link below.

RogerMarisWeek.com.