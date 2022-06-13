Mule deer population 34% above long-term average

BISMARCK, N.D. – A spring survey by state game officials shows the mule deer population in North Dakota is 13% higher than last year and 34% above the long-term average.

The Game and Fish Department has conducted the aerial survey each year since the 1950s.

Game management officials say the relatively mild winter helped balance the effects of devastating drought conditions last summer and fall.

The spring count is a turnaround from last fall’s demographic survey, which indicated a population 21% above the long-term average but with the lowest fawn-to-doe ratio since 2012.

Wildlife officials attributed the low ratio to the drought conditions that covered mule deer habitat much of the year.