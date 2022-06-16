LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Mahogany

We wood-n't be anywhere else than right here meeting her.

Mahogany may be named after one of the hardest woods around, but this little girl is a total softie.

She’s friends with everyone she meets: cats. Other dogs. Toddlers. Older children. And of course, adults of all kinds.

Mahoganey came to the 4 Luv of Dog rescue about a month ago after they found her at one of the area’s many city pounds.

They’re not sure who had her before that, and she was a lot more withdrawn when she first arrived at her foster mom’s home.

Now, she’s learned to trust, and absolutely blossomed.

She loves to cuddle on the couch, she has great leash manners, and she’s a good listener.

She appears to be about three years old, and at about 40 pounds, she looks to be some sort of Boxer mix.

If you’re looking for a girl with a face and disposition as lovely as her name, check out Mahogany’s profile, here.