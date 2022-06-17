Video: ‘Suspicious’ church fire under investigation in Harwood

HARWOOD, N.D. (KVRR) – The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is investigating a fire that damaged a church overnight in Harwood, North Dakota.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says the cause of the fire at Maple Sheyenne Lutheran Church appears to be “suspicious.” The fire was reported at 8:05 a.m. Friday.

The fire was reported by a passerby who saw smoke coming out of the windows. There were no injuries.

Pastor Corey Lange said damages appeared to be limited, but said Sunday services this weekend may be held outside.

The ATF, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Harwood Fire, Mapleton Fire, West Fargo Rural Fire, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Sanford Ambulance and Salvation Army were among the agencies that responded.