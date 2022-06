Lightning Strike Believed To Have Started Rural Polk Co. Quonset on Fire

POLK CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A lightning strike is believed to have started a fire at a Quonset in a rural area near Oklee, Minnesota.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office got a report of the fire around noon on Saturday.

They responded along with Oklee Fire Department and Oklee Ambulance.

The fire was put out without any major damage to the Quonset.

It suffered minor damage due to the lightning strike itself.

No one was hurt.