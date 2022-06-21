Great Race Featuring 120 Vintage Vehicle Teams To Finish in Fargo on Sunday

greatrace.com





FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — We have an update for you on the 2022 Great Race that left Warwick, Rhode Island on Sunday and will finish in Fargo, North Dakota this Sunday.

120 vintage vehicle teams are now in Ohio.

They had lunch in Medina and will overnight in Perrysburg.

The trek west continues in the morning as they head into Indiana and an overnight stay in Illinois.

The 10-state race will come to an end this weekend.

An overnight stop is planned for Saturday in Detroit Lakes.

The vehicles will be on West Lake Drive in the late afternoon.

The finish line is in Fargo on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the historic Fargo Theatre downtown.