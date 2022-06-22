Two Hurt When Sheriff’s Office Airboat Sinks In Maple Lake

POLK CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Two people are hurt after a Polk County Sheriff’s Office airboat tips over and sinks to the bottom of Maple Lake in Mentor.

It happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office was helping the highway department install buoys on the east shore of the lake when the boat tipped and sank.

Two members of the sheriff’s office were taken to Essentia in Fosston with non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway department members were uninjured.

They were all wearing life jackets.

Grand Forks Sheriff’s Office Dive Team assisted with the recovery of the airboat.