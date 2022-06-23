Airboat Recovered From Bottom of Maple Lake in Mentor

POLK CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A Polk County Sheriff’s Office airboat that tipped and sank in Maple Lake in Mentor on Wednesday morning is now out of the lake.

Crews removed the airboat around 8 Wednesday night with the help of LePier’s Dock and Boat Lift Service and Advanced Tire out of Crookston.

They say all fluid containers were intact and there was no leakage into the lake.

Two people with the sheriff’s officer had minor injuries after the airboat sank.

They were helping the highway department install buoys on the east shore of the lake at the time.

All four people on the airboat were wearing life jackets.