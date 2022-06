Overnight Fire Destroys Rural Polk County House

POLK CO., Minn. (KVRR) — An overnight fire in rural Polk County destroys a home.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office was contacted before 5 a.m. Sunday for a structure fire in Rosebud Township.

When deputy’s arrived, the house was fully engulfed.

No one was home at the time.

It is considered a total loss.

Minnesota State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.