Gospel and Pop Singing Star Amy Grant Coming to Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — You’ll be able to spend an “Evening with Amy Grant” this fall at Fargo Theatre.

The singer has sold more than 30 million albums in both gospel and pop music fields.

Grant has won 26 Dove Awards for her Christian music and six Grammy Awards in her four decade career.

Tickets for the Saturday, September 24 show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at JadePresents.com.

Ticket prices are $79.50 in advance or $85 on the day of the show.