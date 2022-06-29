Great Plains Food Bank fears shortages amidst inflation

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – With eggs, chicken and ground beef prices rising due to inflation, Great Plains Food Bank is starting to feel its effects. Operators say food prices increased about 12 percent in the last year and they expect prices to remain at a high level.

The food bank is not seeing as many food and financial donations as it used to, causing it to dive deeper into its pockets to purchase items.

It’s on pace to buy more than one million pounds of food this year. That’s up from 400,000 pounds purchased in 2019.

“It’s a real concern. It’s impacting a lot of individuals we serve and we know there’s gonna be a lot of people turning to the Great Plains Food Bank and our programs and services. Might call an additional fundraiser just to be sure that we have the means to be able to keep this place stocked as best we can because we know this isn’t gonna go away anytime soon,” Great Plains Food Bank Communications Manager Jared Slinde said.

Slinde encourages people to donate high protein foods if they have the means to.