MnDOT wants help naming bike route from Moorhead to St. Cloud

U.S. Bike Route 20 is the third such amenity in the state

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) — MnDOT wants your help naming the new U.S. Bike Route 20.

The 188-mile long route connects Moorhead to St. Cloud.

The name options include: Glacial Lakes Bicycle Route, Prairie Lakes Bicycle Route, MiddleSota Bicycle Route, Rivers to Prairies Bicycle Route or Towns and Fields Bicycle Route.

They all highlight geographic features along the bike route.

Voting closes on July 12.

You can place your vote by clicking here.