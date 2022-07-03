Racing Community Loses One of Their Own In UTV Crash In Becker County

Casey Arneson/Red River Valley Speedway/Facebook

BECKER CO., Minn. (KVRR) — The local racing community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Becker County around 10 o’clock Friday night.

Becker County authorities say Arneson and a passenger were on Rock Lake Road about 10 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes when the UTV left the road at a corner, hit a tree and rolled.

Arneson was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, 29-year-old Joseph Starkey of Mahnomen, has non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say both men were wearing seat belts but no helmets and that speed was a factor in the crash.

In a social media post, Red River Valley Speedway called Arneson “a great person and an awesome wheelman”.

They wrote that they were fortunate to be able to watch him turn laps and win races at the speedway for several years.

They also send out thoughts and prayers to the entire Arneson family and Casey’s fiancé, Ali.

The racetrack will honor Casey by holding up “2” for Deuce on the second lap of every Modified feature for the rest of the season.