6-Year-Old Killed While Lining Up for 4th Parade in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KVRR) — Tragedy at a parade in Mandan, North Dakota.

A 6-year-old girl from California is dead after falling off of a trailer in the parade and getting run over by the tires.

It happened around nine Monday morning on Longspur Trail Southeast as parade entries were heading to the staging area.

The girl was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Mandan Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.