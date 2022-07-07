Man who escaped Becker Co. Courthouse is arrested

UPDATE – The Becker County Sheriff says Alexander Robare was arrested around 10:30 Wednesday night in Detroit Lakes and more charges are pending against him.

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) – Police are searching for a Bemidji man who ran from the Becker County Courthouse in Detroit Lakes after being sentenced on an escape charge.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says Alexander Robare was on $15,000 bail and went to the courthouse for sentencing.

After a judge told him he would need to be in prison for one year and eight months around 2:00 Wednesday afternoon, he ran out of the second story courtroom.

Robare is 6’1″ tall, weighs 182 pounds and was wearing a gray cutoff T-shirt, denim shorts, black socks and shoes.

If you know where he may be, call the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661.