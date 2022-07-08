Man shot by Fargo Police dies as one suspect still on loose

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The driver of a stolen van who was shot by a Fargo police officer has died.

Zibolski says the officer is an 11-year veteran of the department.

25-year-old Cody Dunn with no permanent address, a passenger in the van, was arrested at the scene for not following commands of officers to stop and having methamphetamine.

A search continues for another passenger who police are still trying to identify.

“The driver of the van, 28-year-old Native American male, a Jamestown resident was transported to a local healthcare facility where he passed earlier this afternoon,” says Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation conducts an independent investigation into the shooting and whether it was justified as the officer is on administrative leave.

Zibolski says the shooting will be reviewed by the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office once the state investigation is concluded.