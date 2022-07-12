One Killed, Two Hurt and One Arrested In Barnes Co. Crash on I-94

BARNES CO., N.D. (KVRR) — One person is dead, two hurt and one man arrested after a fatal crash on I-94 in Barnes County.

Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 4 a.m. near the Oriska Rest Area.

A pickup pulling a trailer was hit from behind by another pickup.

A 42-year-old female passenger from Hazen, North Dakota was killed.

The driver, a 46-year-old woman, and another passenger, a 14-year-old girl, both from Hazen, were hurt.

The teen was thrown from the vehicle.

Authorities located the driver of the other pickup in Jamestown.

26-year-old Wyatt Staloch was arrested for leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

The investigation continues.