Rail Shipments Could Be An Issue In The Fall Due To Worker Shortage

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVRR) — There is another trouble spot on the horizon for farmers and producers: rail service.

Senator John Hoeven outlining the need to restore full rail shipments before the fall harvest.

He sent his concerns to Surface Transportation Board Vice Chairman Robert Primus.

There are ongoing rail service disruptions across the country due to a worker shortage that is impacting nearly every industry.

“The key bottleneck right now is hiring and training more people,” said Hoeven.

“The railroads have given us projections but we need to make sure that we continue to insure that they meet those projections and get shipments to a current basis.”

The Surface Transportation Board has placed accountability requirements on BNSF and other Class I railroads.

It includes 6-month and 12-month workforce hiring targets in addition to weekly performance reports.