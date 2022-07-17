Names Released In 3-Vehicle Fatal Crash on I-94 in Moorhead Friday

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Minnesota State Patrol releases the names of three people killed Friday afternoon in a construction zone crash on I-94 in Moorhead.

The victims include 65-year-old Robert Correll and 63-year-old Linda Correll of Ham Lake, Minnesota and 89-year-old Shirley Gatzke of Blaine, Minnesota.

All three were in a SUV stopped behind a semi in the construction zone when they were hit from behind by another semi.

58-year-old Kenneth Jarvis of Wells, Minnesota was behind the wheel of the stopped semi.

While 49-year-old Maxim Rubin was driving the semi that crashed into the two vehicles.

His residence is unknown.

The semi drivers were not hurt.

The crash caused traffic backups for hours.

It remains under investigation by Minnesota State Patrol.