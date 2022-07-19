UPDATE: Interstate Investigation Tied To Shooting and Crashes, Officer Shot Suspect





FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A suspect is in custody after being shot by a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper following two crashes in Fargo.

The patrol says it started around 5 p.m. Tuesday as a hit and run injury crash on I-29 involving a blue pickup that rear ended a motorcycle.

The pickup fled the scene but was soon spotted going east on 32nd Avenue South.

The vehicle was also tied to a recent shooting at an apartment complex near Essentia Health in Fargo.

Police in Fargo say a male was firing shots from an apartment balcony within the 3100 block of 34th Avenue South.

A trooper stopped the vehicle and the driver began to wave around a gun before fleeing north on I-29 at a high rate of speed.

The driver then crashed into another vehicle, got out of the pickup and began shooting at the trooper arriving on scene.

The trooper shot the male suspect and he was taken into custody.

Fargo Police say the 28-year-old Black male suspect was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and remains under FPD custody.

North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Traffic was stopped from going over the I-29/I-94 tri-level in Fargo for several hours while multiple agencies investigated the officer-involved shooting.

NDHP and Fargo PD are holding a press conference at 8:30 p.m. to release more information.

**ORIGINAL STORY BELOW**

A number of law enforcement agencies have much of the I-94 and I-29 tri-level bridge deck closed due to an investigation.

It started around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

There are a number of crews from Fargo Police Department, North Dakota Highway Patrol, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and unmarked vehicles involved in the investigation.

Police tape can be seen covering some sections of the interstate.

It is not yet clear what is being investigated.

Traffic is being re-rerouted to other roads in the area.

KVRR has a crew on scene and will bring you more information when it is available.