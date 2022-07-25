North Dakota Getting Nearly 8,000 Doses of Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — A new COVID-19 vaccine is coming to North Dakota this week.

The state is getting a one-time allocation of 7,800 doses of Novavax.

Health care providers are being trained about the vaccine and will begin offering the shots soon.

The Novavax vaccine is available to adults 18 and older in a two-dose series, 21 days apart.

In clinical trials, the most common side effect was pain at the injection site.

Around 64% of adults in North Dakota have started their COVID-19 vaccine series according to the Department of Health.