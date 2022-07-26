LIVE: Fargo Japan Festival

Make Fargo nice with the land of the rising sun this weekend.

It all started as just a Facebook group.

But this weekend, a group of local folks is reaching out across the Pacific to bring the beauty of Japan right here to downtown Fargo.

It’s the first Fargo Japan Festival, and it’s hitting the region Sunday.

It began on social media with a group of local people looking to learn the Japanese language.

Since then, it’s blossomed into the Fargo Meets Japan organization that connects you with Japanese culture, tradition and more.

This weekend, you can get a taste of it yourself.

Broadway Square will be transformed by Japanese dance performances, karate, games with traditional Japanese toys, floral arranging demonstrations, calligraphy lessons, and of course, the food, courtesy of event sponsor Sushi Burrito.

The Fargo Japan festival starts at one Sunday afternoon and runs until five.

Fargo Meets Japan members Conrad and Minami Klinkhammer came in to the KVRR Studios to visit live with Emily Welker about how it all started and about the group’s mission to connect Fargo to Japan one new experience at a time.

For more information:

Fargo Meets Japan at Broadway Square presented by Sushi Burrito | Facebook